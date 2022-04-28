If You Invested $1000 In Agilent Technologies 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.21%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In A: If an investor had bought $1000 of A stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,317.42 today based on a price of $120.92 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.