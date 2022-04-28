QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Pitney Bowes Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 2:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Pitney Bowes Inc PBI reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.3% year-on-year to $926.94 million, missing the consensus of $931.76 million.
  • Global Ecommerce revenue grew 1% Y/Y to $419 million, Presort services increased 12% to $161 million, and SendTech Solutions declined 3% to $348 million.
  • Total costs and expenses declined 5.7% Y/Y to $901 million.
  • The company held $634 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $11 million with a free cash outflow of $30 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 beat the analyst consensus of $0.03.
  • Adjusted EBIT increased 6% Y/Y to $53 million.
  • Outlook: Pitney Bowes continues to expect FY22 sales and adjusted EBIT to grow in the low-to-mid single-digit range.
  • Price Action: PBI shares are trading higher by 23.8% at $5.34 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral