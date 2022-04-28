Recap: T. Rowe Price Q1 Earnings

T. Rowe Price Gr TROW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
T. Rowe Price Gr missed estimated earnings by 4.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.62 versus an estimate of $2.74.
Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.12
|3.30
|3.16
|2.93
|EPS Actual
|3.17
|3.27
|3.31
|3.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.94B
|1.96B
|1.88B
|1.79B
|Revenue Actual
|1.96B
|1.95B
|1.93B
|1.83B
