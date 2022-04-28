NexPoint Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Insights

NexPoint Real Estate NREF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
NexPoint Real Estate beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.17.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NexPoint Real Estate's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.61
|0.60
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.71
|0.59
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|16.70M
|8.63M
|8.47M
|8.69M
|Revenue Actual
|8.03M
|6.58M
|5.29M
|6.15M
