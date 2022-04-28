NovoCure: Q1 Earnings Insights

NovoCure NVCR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

NovoCure beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $2.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NovoCure's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.07 0.01 0.02 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.13 -0.14 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 135.42M 141.76M 141.89M 139.36M Revenue Actual 133.21M 133.61M 133.52M 134.69M

