NovoCure: Q1 Earnings Insights

NovoCure NVCR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
NovoCure beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $2.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NovoCure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|135.42M
|141.76M
|141.89M
|139.36M
|Revenue Actual
|133.21M
|133.61M
|133.52M
|134.69M
