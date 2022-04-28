Altra Industrial Motion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Altra Industrial Motion AIMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion beat estimated earnings by 28.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $39.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.81 0.81 0.76 EPS Actual 0.67 0.80 0.89 0.86 Revenue Estimate 461.47M 470.98M 467.96M 462.49M Revenue Actual 469.80M 469.30M 488.60M 472.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.22 and $3.37 per share.

Altra Industrial Motion management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.22 and $3.37 per share.

