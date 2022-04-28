Altra Industrial Motion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Altra Industrial Motion AIMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Altra Industrial Motion beat estimated earnings by 28.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $39.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.81
|0.81
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.80
|0.89
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|461.47M
|470.98M
|467.96M
|462.49M
|Revenue Actual
|469.80M
|469.30M
|488.60M
|472.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Altra Industrial Motion management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.22 and $3.37 per share.
