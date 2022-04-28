Recap: Twitter Q1 Earnings

Twitter TWTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Twitter beat estimated earnings by 2900.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Twitter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.15
|0.07
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|-0.54
|0.20
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.58B
|1.28B
|1.06B
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.28B
|1.19B
|1.04B
