Recap: Mastercard Q1 Earnings

Mastercard MA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mastercard beat estimated earnings by 27.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.17.
Revenue was up $1.01 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 9.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mastercard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.21
|2.19
|1.72
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|2.35
|2.37
|1.95
|1.74
|Revenue Estimate
|5.16B
|4.95B
|4.34B
|3.99B
|Revenue Actual
|5.22B
|4.99B
|4.53B
|4.16B
To track all earnings releases for Mastercard visit their earnings calendar here.
