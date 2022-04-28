Recap: McDonald's Q1 Earnings

McDonald's MCD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McDonald's beat estimated earnings by 5.07%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.17.
Revenue was up $541.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McDonald's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.34
|2.46
|2.08
|1.81
|EPS Actual
|2.23
|2.76
|2.37
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|6.03B
|6.03B
|5.53B
|5.03B
|Revenue Actual
|6.01B
|6.20B
|5.89B
|5.12B
