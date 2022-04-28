CNX Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNX Resources CNX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNX Resources beat estimated earnings by 38.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $927.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNX Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.33
|0.22
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.74
|0.18
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|573.24M
|428.44M
|386.79M
|402.40M
|Revenue Actual
|448.00M
|455.00M
|359.00M
|473.07M
To track all earnings releases for CNX Resources visit their earnings calendar here.
