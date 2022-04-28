CNX Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNX Resources CNX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNX Resources beat estimated earnings by 38.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $927.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNX Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.33 0.22 0.28 EPS Actual 0.31 0.74 0.18 0.36 Revenue Estimate 573.24M 428.44M 386.79M 402.40M Revenue Actual 448.00M 455.00M 359.00M 473.07M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.