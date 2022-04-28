Eli Lilly: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Earnings
Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 23.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.62 versus an estimate of $2.13.
Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eli Lilly's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.19
|1.68
|1.92
|2.14
|EPS Actual
|2.49
|1.94
|1.87
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|6.90B
|5.70B
|6.65B
|7.02B
|Revenue Actual
|8.00B
|6.77B
|6.74B
|6.81B
