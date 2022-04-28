Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Thermo Fisher Scientific beat estimated earnings by 17.31%, reporting an EPS of $7.25 versus an estimate of $6.18.
Revenue was up $1.91 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.28 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.26
|4.67
|5.49
|6.65
|EPS Actual
|6.54
|5.76
|5.60
|7.21
|Revenue Estimate
|9.29B
|8.39B
|8.77B
|9.72B
|Revenue Actual
|10.70B
|9.33B
|9.27B
|9.91B
