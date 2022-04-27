Recap: PTC Q2 Earnings

PTC PTC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PTC beat estimated earnings by 21.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $43.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PTC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|0.68
|0.63
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1.10
|0.83
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|464.14M
|429.62M
|412.73M
|416.19M
|Revenue Actual
|457.72M
|480.66M
|435.67M
|461.79M
To track all earnings releases for PTC visit their earnings calendar here.
