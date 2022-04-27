Recap: PTC Q2 Earnings

PTC PTC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PTC beat estimated earnings by 21.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $43.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PTC's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.68 0.63 0.70 EPS Actual 0.95 1.10 0.83 1.08 Revenue Estimate 464.14M 429.62M 412.73M 416.19M Revenue Actual 457.72M 480.66M 435.67M 461.79M

