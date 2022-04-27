Essential Props Realty: Q1 Earnings Insights

Essential Props Realty EPRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Essential Props Realty beat estimated earnings by 65.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $21.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Essential Props Realty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.33
|0.34
|0.3
|Revenue Estimate
|61.55M
|56.15M
|50.99M
|46.49M
|Revenue Actual
|65.02M
|59.60M
|57.07M
|48.55M
To track all earnings releases for Essential Props Realty visit their earnings calendar here.
