Essential Props Realty: Q1 Earnings Insights

Essential Props Realty EPRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Essential Props Realty beat estimated earnings by 65.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $21.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Essential Props Realty's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 EPS Actual 0.37 0.33 0.34 0.3 Revenue Estimate 61.55M 56.15M 50.99M 46.49M Revenue Actual 65.02M 59.60M 57.07M 48.55M

