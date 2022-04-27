Axis Capital Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Axis Capital Holdings AXS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 30.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 2.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.38 -0.50 1.38 0.44 EPS Actual 2.13 0.01 2 0.97 Revenue Estimate 816.76M 782.30M 1.14B 1.51B Revenue Actual 1.39B 1.34B 1.34B 1.25B

