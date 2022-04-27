Axis Capital Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Axis Capital Holdings AXS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 30.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 2.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|-0.50
|1.38
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|0.01
|2
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|816.76M
|782.30M
|1.14B
|1.51B
|Revenue Actual
|1.39B
|1.34B
|1.34B
|1.25B
To track all earnings releases for Axis Capital Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
