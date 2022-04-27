PayPal Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PayPal Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $450.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 24.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PayPal Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|1.07
|1.13
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.11
|1.15
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|6.86B
|6.23B
|6.27B
|5.90B
|Revenue Actual
|6.92B
|6.18B
|6.24B
|6.03B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
PayPal Holdings management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.86 and $0.86 per share.
To track all earnings releases for PayPal Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.