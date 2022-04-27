Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Atmos Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Atmos Energy ATO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.49%. Currently, Atmos Energy has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion.

Buying $100 In ATO: If an investor had bought $100 of ATO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $357.40 today based on a price of $116.44 for ATO at the time of writing.

Atmos Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

