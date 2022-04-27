$1000 Invested In SBA Communications 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

SBA Communications SBAC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.42%. Currently, SBA Communications has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In SBAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SBAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,786.37 today based on a price of $354.56 for SBAC at the time of writing.

SBA Communications's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

