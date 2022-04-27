QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Investors Seem To Be Unmoved By IQVIA's Street Lagging Estimates, Q1 Surpass Expectations

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 11:06 AM | 1 min read
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV posted Q1 sales of $3.57 billion, up 4.7% on a reported basis and 6.8% at constant currency (CC), slightly above the consensus of $3.55 billion.
  • Technology & Analytics Solutions revenue increased 6.8% (9.8% CC) to $1.44 billion. 
  • Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) sales reached $1.93 billion, +3.5% (4.7% CC). 
  • Contract Sales & Medical Solutions revenue were up 1% (5.7% CC) to $195 million.
  • R&DS contracted backlog grew 9.1% Y/Y to $25.3 billion. The Company expects approximately $7.0 billion of this backlog to convert to revenue in the next twelve months. 
  • IQVIA reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.47,+ 13.3%, beating the consensus of $2.42.
  • Guidance: IQVIA forecasts some disruption from the Ukraine/Russia crisis. It is updating its revenue guidance to $14.45 billion - $14.75 billion, down from the previous range of $14.7 billion - $15 billion, versus the consensus of $41.81 billion.
  • The Company is reaffirming its FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $3.33 billion - $3.41 billion and adjusted EPS of $9.95 to $10.25 (consensus of $10.15).
  • For Q2, IQVIA forecasts sales of $3.47 billion - $3.52 billion, below the consensus of $$3.63 billion.
  • The Company sees adjusted EBITDA of $790 million - $805 million and adjusted EPS of $2.35 - $2.42, compared to the consensus of $ $2.43.
  • Price Action: IQV shares are down 0.41% at $205.89 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral