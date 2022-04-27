Recap: STMicroelectronics Q1 Earnings

STMicroelectronics STM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $530.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.53
|0.37
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.51
|0.44
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|3.46B
|3.21B
|2.89B
|2.92B
|Revenue Actual
|3.56B
|3.20B
|2.99B
|3.02B
To track all earnings releases for STMicroelectronics visit their earnings calendar here.
