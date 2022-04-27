QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Alphabet Shares Are Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 27, 2022 8:40 AM | 1 min read

Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

Alphabet said first-quarter revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $68.01 billion, which came in below the $68.04 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported 34% revenue growth in the same period last year. 

Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $24.62 per share, which came in below the estimate of $26.11 per share. The company also announced a $70 billion buyback. 

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $3475 to $2900.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Alphabet with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $3450 to $3400.
  • BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained Alphabet with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $3300 to $3000.
  • UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained Alphabet with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $3850 to $3600.
  • Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $3300 to $3200.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $3450 to $3270.

See Also: Google Parent Alphabet's Q1 Results: Analyst Delves On The Good, Bad And Ugly

GOOG 52-Week Range: $2,230.05 - $3,042.00

The stock was down 4.52% at $2,282.03 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Alphabet.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas