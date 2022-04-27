QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Non-COVID Sales Boost Exact Sciences' Q1 Revenue; Revises FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Exact Sciences Corp's EXAS Q1 revenues increased 21% Y/Y to $486.6 million, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $461.71 million.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing revenues, which dropped 15% to $27.4 million, Exact's Q1 revenue increased 24%. 
  • Screening revenues rose 28% to $306.5 million in Q1, while Precision Oncology revenues were up 18% at $152.6 million.
  • Exact reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(1.04), compared to $(0.18) a year ago. Analysts had expected an EPS loss of $(1.07).
  • Exact ended the quarter with $817.0 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Exact anticipates FY22 revenue of $1.985 billion - $2.032 billion, compared to the prior guidance of $1.975 billion - $2.027 billion and the consensus of $2.01 billion.
  • The outlook assumes screening revenues of $1.35 billion - $1.37 billion, including $40 million - $42 million from PreventionGenetics.
  • The company reaffirmed precision oncology revenue forecast of $595 million - $610 million and COVID-19 testing revenue of $40 million - $50 million.
  • Price Action: EXAS shares are up 8.07% higher at $63.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral