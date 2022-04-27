Non-COVID Sales Boost Exact Sciences' Q1 Revenue; Revises FY22 Guidance

by

Exact Sciences Corp's EXAS Q1 revenues increased 21% Y/Y to $486.6 million, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $461.71 million.

Screening revenues rose 28% to $306.5 million in Q1, while Precision Oncology revenues were up 18% at $152.6 million.

Exact reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(1.04), compared to $(0.18) a year ago. Analysts had expected an EPS loss of $(1.07).

Exact ended the quarter with $817.0 million in cash and equivalents.

Guidance: Exact anticipates FY22 revenue of $1.985 billion - $2.032 billion, compared to the prior guidance of $1.975 billion - $2.027 billion and the consensus of $2.01 billion.

The company reaffirmed precision oncology revenue forecast of $595 million - $610 million and COVID-19 testing revenue of $40 million - $50 million.

Price Action: EXAS shares are up 8.07% higher at $63.36 on the last check Wednesday.

