Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Turning Point Brands TPB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Turning Point Brands beat estimated earnings by 36.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $6.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 5.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Turning Point Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.70
|0.65
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.72
|0.84
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|99.41M
|112.93M
|106.22M
|100.14M
|Revenue Actual
|105.28M
|109.90M
|122.64M
|107.64M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
