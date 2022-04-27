Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Turning Point Brands TPB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Turning Point Brands beat estimated earnings by 36.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $6.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 5.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Turning Point Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.70 0.65 0.64 EPS Actual 0.66 0.72 0.84 0.80 Revenue Estimate 99.41M 112.93M 106.22M 100.14M Revenue Actual 105.28M 109.90M 122.64M 107.64M

