Recap: Alkermes Q1 Earnings

Alkermes ALKS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alkermes beat estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $27.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alkermes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.06 0.12 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.23 0.14 0.30 0.11 Revenue Estimate 308.69M 301.36M 278.70M 233.45M Revenue Actual 324.46M 294.14M 303.72M 251.43M

