Recap: Alkermes Q1 Earnings

Earnings
Alkermes beat estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $27.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alkermes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.14
|0.30
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|308.69M
|301.36M
|278.70M
|233.45M
|Revenue Actual
|324.46M
|294.14M
|303.72M
|251.43M
