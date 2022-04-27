Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harley-Davidson reported in-line EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.45.
Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harley-Davidson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.37
|0.70
|1.17
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|1.18
|1.41
|1.68
|Revenue Estimate
|663.84M
|1.14B
|1.42B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|816.01M
|1.16B
|1.33B
|1.23B
To track all earnings releases for Harley-Davidson visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
