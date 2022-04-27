Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harley-Davidson reported in-line EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.45.

Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harley-Davidson's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.37 0.70 1.17 0.88 EPS Actual 0.15 1.18 1.41 1.68 Revenue Estimate 663.84M 1.14B 1.42B 1.25B Revenue Actual 816.01M 1.16B 1.33B 1.23B

To track all earnings releases for Harley-Davidson visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.