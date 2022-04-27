QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Qiagen Posts Upbeat Q1 Earnings, Raises FY22 Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 7:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Qiagen N.V. QGEN clocked Q1 FY22 revenues of $628.4 million, +11% Y/Y, ahead of the outlook for at least 7% CER growth and well above the consensus of $517.8 million.
  • At constant exchange rates (CER), Q1 revenues jumped 15% Y/Y.
  • Sales were driven by 14% CER growth in the non-COVID-19 product portfolio and an 18% CER rise in sales of products used for COVID-19 testing and surveillance.
  • COVID-19-related products, accounting for approximately 36% of total sales in Q1, increased 13% Y/Y to $229 million, while non-COVID products grew 10% to about $400 million.
  • Adjusted EPS reached $0.80 ($0.83 CER), surpassing the consensus of $0.65 and prior company guidance of at least $0.72 CER.
  • Guidance: Qiagen raised FY22 sales guidance to at least $2.12 billion CER (prior outlook for at least $2.07 billion), down from 2021 sales of $2.25 billion.
  • The company forecasts adjusted EPS of at least $2.14 CER (prior outlook for at least $2.05).
  • Price Action: QGEN shares are up 1.27% at $45.48 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral