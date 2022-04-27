Spotify Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology SPOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Spotify Technology reporting an EPS of $0.24.
Revenue was up $398.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 16.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spotify Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|-0.22
|-0.45
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.48
|-0.23
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|3.00B
|2.85B
|2.72B
|2.58B
|Revenue Actual
|3.08B
|2.95B
|2.81B
|2.59B
