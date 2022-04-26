Recap: Goosehead Insurance Q1 Earnings

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goosehead Insurance beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $10.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.15
|0.19
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.26
|0.13
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|40.29M
|39.82M
|37.66M
|28.63M
|Revenue Actual
|40.23M
|41.68M
|38.17M
|31.23M
