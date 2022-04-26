Recap: Goosehead Insurance Q1 Earnings

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goosehead Insurance beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $10.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.15 0.19 0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 0.26 0.13 0.03 Revenue Estimate 40.29M 39.82M 37.66M 28.63M Revenue Actual 40.23M 41.68M 38.17M 31.23M

