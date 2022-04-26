Recap: Rush Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Rush Enterprises RUSHA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rush Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 40.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $331.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rush Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.96
|0.79
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|1.20
|1
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|1.22B
|1.34B
|1.31B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.27B
|1.32B
|1.23B
To track all earnings releases for Rush Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.
