Recap: Canadian National Railway Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway CNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canadian National Railway missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.16.

Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.16 1.21 1 EPS Actual 1.36 1.21 1.21 0.97 Revenue Estimate 2.81B 2.81B 2.94B 2.88B Revenue Actual 2.98B 2.85B 2.93B 2.78B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Canadian National Railway management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.39 and $5.63 per share.

