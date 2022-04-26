Recap: Canadian National Railway Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway CNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian National Railway missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.16.
Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.16
|1.21
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.21
|1.21
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|2.81B
|2.81B
|2.94B
|2.88B
|Revenue Actual
|2.98B
|2.85B
|2.93B
|2.78B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Canadian National Railway management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.39 and $5.63 per share.
