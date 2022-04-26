Corning: Q1 Earnings Insights

Corning GLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
Corning beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $481.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Corning's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.58
|0.51
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.56
|0.53
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|3.59B
|3.63B
|3.40B
|3.13B
|Revenue Actual
|3.71B
|3.64B
|3.50B
|3.26B
