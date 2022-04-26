Recap: 3M Q1 Earnings

3M MMM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
3M missed estimated earnings by 2.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $2.31.
Revenue was down $22.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 3M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|2.20
|2.26
|2.29
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|2.45
|2.59
|2.77
|Revenue Estimate
|8.59B
|8.67B
|8.55B
|8.47B
|Revenue Actual
|8.61B
|8.94B
|8.95B
|8.85B
