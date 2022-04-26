QQQ
Recap: Provident Financial Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 6:56 AM | 1 min read

 

Provident Financial Hldgs PROV reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Provident Financial Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was down $4.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Provident Financial Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.27 0.18 0.17
EPS Actual 0.30 0.35 0.44 0.21
Revenue Estimate 8.70M 8.70M 8.95M 9.05M
Revenue Actual 9.03M 8.96M 8.62M 8.66M

To track all earnings releases for Provident Financial Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

