Recap: Provident Financial Q3 Earnings

Provident Financial Hldgs PROV reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Provident Financial Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was down $4.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Provident Financial Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.27
|0.18
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.35
|0.44
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|8.70M
|8.70M
|8.95M
|9.05M
|Revenue Actual
|9.03M
|8.96M
|8.62M
|8.66M
