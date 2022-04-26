QQQ
7 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 4:16 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $15.53 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $173.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOG to post quarterly earnings at $26.11 per share on revenue of $68 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $2,466.00 in after-hours trading.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. OI reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised the higher end of FY22 EPS guidance from $1.85-$2.00 to $1.85-$2.10. O-I Glass shares jumped 11.7% to $14.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting General Electric Company GE to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. General Electric shares fell 0.4% to $89.54 in after-hours trading.
  • Hexcel Corporation HXL reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and reiterated its guidance for 2022. Hexcel shares gained 1.9% to $56.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation MSFT to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $49.03 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 2.4% to close at $280.72 on Monday.
  • After the markets close, General Motors Company GM is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion. GM shares gained 0.2% to $39.90 in after-hours trading.

