7 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $15.53 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $173.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOG to post quarterly earnings at $26.11 per share on revenue of $68 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $2,466.00 in after-hours trading.

O-I Glass, Inc. OI reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised the higher end of FY22 EPS guidance from $1.85-$2.00 to $1.85-$2.10. O-I Glass shares jumped 11.7% to $14.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting General Electric Company GE to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. General Electric shares fell 0.4% to $89.54 in after-hours trading.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and reiterated its guidance for 2022. Hexcel shares gained 1.9% to $56.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation MSFT to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $49.03 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 2.4% to close at $280.72 on Monday.

After the markets close, General Motors Company GM is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion. GM shares gained 0.2% to $39.90 in after-hours trading.