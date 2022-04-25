$1000 Invested In Tractor Supply 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Tractor Supply TSCO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.42%. Currently, Tractor Supply has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,192.87 today based on a price of $206.31 for TSCO at the time of writing.

Tractor Supply's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

