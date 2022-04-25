Recap: Lakeland Financial Q1 Earnings

Lakeland Financial LKFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was down $669.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.93 0.84 0.88 EPS Actual 0.95 0.94 0.95 0.90 Revenue Estimate 57.32M 56.62M 54.93M 56.67M Revenue Actual 54.72M 56.85M 55.00M 56.24M

To track all earnings releases for Lakeland Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.