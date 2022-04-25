Recap: Lakeland Financial Q1 Earnings

Lakeland Financial LKFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lakeland Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was down $669.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.93
|0.84
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.94
|0.95
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|57.32M
|56.62M
|54.93M
|56.67M
|Revenue Actual
|54.72M
|56.85M
|55.00M
|56.24M
