If You Invested $1000 In NXP Semiconductors 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

NXP Semiconductors NXPI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.93%. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In NXPI: If an investor had bought $1000 of NXPI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,316.82 today based on a price of $174.85 for NXPI at the time of writing.

NXP Semiconductors's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.