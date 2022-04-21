$100 Invested In FMC 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

FMC FMC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.99%. Currently, FMC has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion.

Buying $100 In FMC: If an investor had bought $100 of FMC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,665.55 today based on a price of $137.03 for FMC at the time of writing.

FMC's Performance Over Last 20 Years

