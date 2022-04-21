Snap: Q1 Earnings Insights

Snap SNAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Snap missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $293.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 58.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Snap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.08
|-0.01
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.17
|0.10
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.10B
|844.98M
|743.01M
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.07B
|982.11M
|769.58M
