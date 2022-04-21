Snap: Q1 Earnings Insights

Snap SNAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Snap missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $293.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 58.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snap's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.08 -0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.22 0.17 0.10 0 Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.10B 844.98M 743.01M Revenue Actual 1.30B 1.07B 982.11M 769.58M

To track all earnings releases for Snap visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.