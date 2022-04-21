Intuitive Surgical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intuitive Surgical ISRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intuitive Surgical beat estimated earnings by 4.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.08.
Revenue was up $196.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intuitive Surgical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.28
|1.17
|1.02
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.19
|1.31
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.52B
|1.39B
|1.26B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.40B
|1.46B
|1.29B
To track all earnings releases for Intuitive Surgical visit their earnings calendar here..
