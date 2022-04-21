Recap: East West Bancorp Q1 Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
East West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 9.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.52.
Revenue was up $61.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.51
|1.39
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|1.57
|1.57
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|402.57M
|394.06M
|379.38M
|354.11M
|Revenue Actual
|405.70M
|395.71M
|376.47M
|353.69M
