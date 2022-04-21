Recap: East West Bancorp Q1 Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

East West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 9.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.52.

Revenue was up $61.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.51 1.39 1.24 EPS Actual 1.52 1.57 1.57 1.44 Revenue Estimate 402.57M 394.06M 379.38M 354.11M Revenue Actual 405.70M 395.71M 376.47M 353.69M

To track all earnings releases for East West Bancorp

