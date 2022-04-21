Pentair: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pentair PNR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Earnings

Pentair beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $133.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.84 0.80 0.62 EPS Actual 0.87 0.89 0.84 0.81 Revenue Estimate 943.58M 941.59M 907.01M 778.20M Revenue Actual 988.60M 969.20M 941.10M 865.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.