Pentair: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pentair PNR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
Pentair beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $133.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pentair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.84
|0.80
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.89
|0.84
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|943.58M
|941.59M
|907.01M
|778.20M
|Revenue Actual
|988.60M
|969.20M
|941.10M
|865.90M
