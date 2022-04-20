 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Tesla Giga Shanghai Returning 'With A Vengeance' After COVID-19 Halts, Sees Record Q2 Output
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2022 9:27pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Tesla Giga Shanghai Returning 'With A Vengeance' After COVID-19 Halts, Sees Record Q2 Output

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLAGiga Shanghai could spring a production surprise in the current quarter as the key plant returns to production after weeks of shutdowns due to COVID-19 curbs in China.

What Happened: CEO Elon Musk told analysts on a post-earnings call that Tesla China faced significant challenges due to the shutdowns but is coming back up.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

“We did lose a lot of important days of production..a lot of suppliers lost many days of production. But Giga Shanghai is coming back with a vengeance. We will see a record output ... this quarter,” Musk told analysts. 

Although Musk warned Tesla’s second-quarter production would be slightly lower than the first, he quickly added that it could “pull out a rabbit of its hat” and ensure higher output. 

The world’s richest man said Tesla's production would be substantially higher in the third and the fourth quarters. 

See Also: Analyst Sees Tesla Taking 8% Volume Hit In Q2 From China COVID-19 Lockdowns

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Giga Shanghai factory is gradually coming back online after being idled since the start of this month due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.

The plant, which makes the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, contributed to 52% of Tesla’s global deliveries last year. 

Gene Munster, founder-analyst at Loup Ventures and a Tesla bull, last week estimated the EV maker’s production could take a hit of 8% in the second quarter due to the Shanghai disruption.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.96% lower at $977.2 a share on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Make Over 1.5M Cars This Year
Senate Candidate Launches Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Elon Musk, Tesla
Who Really Won The Super Bowl? It Might Have Been Tesla According To This Chart
Are Elon Musk And Twitter A Hindrance To Your Portfolio?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Tesla Whale Trades For April 20
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com