If You Invested $100 In Penn National Gaming 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Penn National Gaming PENN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.25%. Currently, Penn National Gaming has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion.

Buying $100 In PENN: If an investor had bought $100 of PENN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $376.31 today based on a price of $38.49 for PENN at the time of writing.

Penn National Gaming's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.