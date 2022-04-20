Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Tower Stock In The Last 10 Years

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.43%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,225.88 today based on a price of $266.73 for AMT at the time of writing.

