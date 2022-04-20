If You Invested $100 In Tyson Foods 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tyson Foods TSN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.83%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion.

Buying $100 In TSN: If an investor had bought $100 of TSN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $462.99 today based on a price of $99.08 for TSN at the time of writing.

Tyson Foods's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.