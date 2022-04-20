Recap: Anthem Q1 Earnings

Anthem ANTM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Anthem beat estimated earnings by 5.63%, reporting an EPS of $8.25 versus an estimate of $7.81.
Revenue was up $5.79 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anthem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.11
|6.39
|6.33
|6.51
|EPS Actual
|5.14
|6.79
|7.03
|7.01
|Revenue Estimate
|36.51B
|35.30B
|33.21B
|32.94B
|Revenue Actual
|36.02B
|35.55B
|33.28B
|32.10B
To track all earnings releases for Anthem visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews