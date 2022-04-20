Recap: Anthem Q1 Earnings

Anthem ANTM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Anthem beat estimated earnings by 5.63%, reporting an EPS of $8.25 versus an estimate of $7.81.

Revenue was up $5.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anthem's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5.11 6.39 6.33 6.51 EPS Actual 5.14 6.79 7.03 7.01 Revenue Estimate 36.51B 35.30B 33.21B 32.94B Revenue Actual 36.02B 35.55B 33.28B 32.10B

