Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MarketAxess Holdings MKTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $186.63 million.

• Rogers Communications RCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Nasdaq NDAQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $891.20 million.

• Baker Hughes BKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• M&T Bank MTB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories ABT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $11.02 billion.

• Procter & Gamble PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $18.73 billion.

• GATX GATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $323.00 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $70.56 million.

• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $424.77 million.

• Cambridge CATC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $42.85 million.

• Universal Stainless USAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $46.37 million.

• Comerica CMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $724.81 million.

• Central Pacific Financial CPF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $52.19 million.

• Anthem ANTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.81 per share on revenue of $37.42 billion.

• ASML Holding ASML is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Lithia Motors LAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $10.08 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Liberty Oilfield Services LBRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $739.13 million.

• MIND Technology MIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.40 million.

• Landstar System LSTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• SEI Investments SEIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $546.95 million.

• Carvana CVNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Alcoa AA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.21 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

• CSX CSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Knight-Swift KNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $157.62 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Tesla TSLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion.

• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $41.62 million.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $71.09 million.

• First Internet INBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $27.87 million.

• Crown Castle Intl CCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $82.41 million.

• CVB Financial CVBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $107.92 million.

• Mechel PAO MTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $417.95 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $830.88 million.

• Globe Life GL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Umpqua Holdings UMPQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $297.39 million.

• Sleep Number SNBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $540.32 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $43.21 million.

• Triumph Bancorp TBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $115.37 million.

• Valmont Industries VMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $888.13 million.

• RLI RLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $252.76 million.

• Lam Research LRCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.58 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• SL Green Realty SLG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $159.74 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust BDN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Banner BANR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $118.64 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $123.51 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $213.99 million.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

