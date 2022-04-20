ASML Registers Q1 Sales Decline Of 19%; Bookings Grew 49% Reflecting High Demand For Advanced, Mature Nodes

by

reported a first-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 19% year-on-year to €3.53 billion. The Q1 net bookings were €7 billion versus €4.7 billion a year ago.

The gross margin contracted 490 bps Y/Y to 49%.

ASML Chief Warns Critical Equipment Crisis Is Dampening Chipmakers' Ambitious Expansion Plans: FT GAAP EPS was €1.73 versus €3.20 last year.

ASML held €4.72 billion in cash and equivalents.

CEO Peter Wennink said, "Our first-quarter net sales came in at €3.5 billion, which is at the high end of our guidance. The gross margin of 49.0% is as guided. Our first-quarter net bookings came in at €7.0 billion, including €2.5 billion from 0.33 NA and 0.55 NA EUV systems, as well as very strong DUV bookings, reflecting the continued high demand for advanced and mature nodes."

ASML sees Q2 2022 net sales of €5.1 billion - €5.3 billion and a 49% - 50% gross margin. ASML's sales growth expectations for 2022 are unchanged at around 20%.

Price Action: ASML shares closed higher by 1.91% at $617.15 on Tuesday.

