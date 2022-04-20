QQQ
ASML Registers Q1 Sales Decline Of 19%; Bookings Grew 49% Reflecting High Demand For Advanced, Mature Nodes

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 5:53 AM | 1 min read
  • ASML Holding NV ASML reported a first-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 19% year-on-year to €3.53 billion.
  • The Q1 net bookings were €7 billion versus €4.7 billion a year ago. 
  • The gross margin contracted 490 bps Y/Y to 49%.
  • Also Read: ASML Chief Warns Critical Equipment Crisis Is Dampening Chipmakers' Ambitious Expansion Plans: FT
  • GAAP EPS was €1.73 versus €3.20 last year.
  • ASML held €4.72 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO Peter Wennink said, "Our first-quarter net sales came in at €3.5 billion, which is at the high end of our guidance. The gross margin of 49.0% is as guided. Our first-quarter net bookings came in at €7.0 billion, including €2.5 billion from 0.33 NA and 0.55 NA EUV systems, as well as very strong DUV bookings, reflecting the continued high demand for advanced and mature nodes."
  • Outlook: ASML sees Q2 2022 net sales of €5.1 billion - €5.3 billion and a 49% - 50% gross margin.
  • ASML's sales growth expectations for 2022 are unchanged at around 20%.
  • Price Action: ASML shares closed higher by 1.91% at $617.15 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech