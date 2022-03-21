ASML Chief Warns Critical Equipment Crisis Is Dampening Chipmakers' Ambitious Expansion Plans: FT
- ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) CEO Peter Wennink warned about the critical equipment crisis as the supply chains struggled to drive production, the Financial Times reports.
- Wennink saw the crisis impeding chipmakers' multibillion-dollar expansion plans over the next two years,
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger acknowledged that the crisis posed a challenge for the company's expansion plans.
- Gelsinger was in direct contact with Wennink and had sent its manufacturing experts to the company to help drive production.
- Wennink talked about stepping up capacity significantly more than 50%, which would be time-consuming.
- It would take two years to build the shell of the chip factory and additional one or two years to fill it with equipment.
- The U.S. and Europe planned tens of billions in support for chip manufacturing to reduce their reliance on Asian manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM).
